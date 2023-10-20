Azerbaijan's State Agency For Protection Of Strategic Objects Endowed With New Powers


10/20/2023 2:18:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made amendments to the "Rules for Determination of "Protective Zone" of the Operated Export Oil Pipelines" approved by the decree of November 2, 2004, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decree in this regard.

According to the decree, from now on, the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects will also issue a permit to carry out work in the "protection zone" of export oil pipelines along with the Ministry of Energy.

