Azerbaijan's State Agency For Protection Of Strategic Objects Endowed With New Powers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Cabinet of
Ministers of Azerbaijan has made amendments to the "Rules for
Determination of "Protective Zone" of the Operated Export Oil
Pipelines" approved by the decree of November 2, 2004, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decree in
this regard.
According to the decree, from now on, the State Agency for
Protection of Strategic Objects will also issue a permit to carry
out work in the "protection zone" of export oil pipelines along
with the Ministry of Energy.
