Russians Hit Sumy Region Over 20 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired at the territories and settlements in Sumy region close to the border with Russia 24 times.

At least 188 explosions were recorded, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration Ukrinform reports.

The invaders fired grenades at the Yunakivka community, where eight explosions were reported.

The Russian army launched a combined strike at the Bilopillia community, employing grenade launchers, mortars, and artillery.

In the Krasnopillia community, targeted by Russian artillery and mortars, at least one civilian was wounded. The area also saw enemy drones drop at least six explosives.

The Russian forces fired mortars at the Shalyhine and Hlukhiv communities.

Russian mortars and artillery shelled the Velyka Pysarivka Pisar community suffered.

The Khotyn community was targeted by Russian artillery.

The Seredyno-Buda community came under Russian fire as the invaders launched AGS-32 grenades.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 18, an enemy drone hit an infrastructure facility in Sumy amid an air raid alert.