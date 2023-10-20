(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release, Helsinki, 20 October 2023 at 9 AM (EEST)



Nexstim Has Won a Tender Process Resulting in a Procurement Decision

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has won a tender process resulting in a procurement decision for an NBS 5 System in Finland.

The customer is new to Nexstim in psychiatric applications. This specific NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) System 5 includes both diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities. This means that the system is suitable for cross-departmental use with CE markings for presurgical mapping of the motor cortex of the brain as well as for the treatment of severe depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Mikko Karvinen , CEO of Nexstim, comments:“rTMS (repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation) treatments with our systems are indicated for adults that have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current depression episode. Based on the data Nexstim has gathered, treatments for these patients have been highly effective with nearly 50% achieving clinical remission and more than three in four patients obtaining a clinical response . With the combined system option, we can add to this value and answer to customers' versatile needs”.

Further information is available on the website , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen , CEO

+358 50 326 4101



About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit

Attachment

Nexstim Plc_Press release_20102023_FINAL





Attachments Nexstim Plc_Press release_20102023_FINAL...