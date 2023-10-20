The Countdown To #Misssoweto2023 Finals Begins Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In the spirit of this year's pageant, Miss Soweto Finalists Khutso Maladzhi and Katlego Nyama fix each other during a private photoshoot ahead of the main event set to take place on 25 November at the Soweto Theatre

Eager hopefuls set their sights on the 2023 Miss Soweto crown and the empowerment opportunities the pageant offers

- Mokhele Makhothi, White Star Marketing ManagerJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It's a sure sign that summer is on the way when the finalists for the annual Miss Soweto Pageant are announced. Many who have been selected in previous years testify to what a thrill it is to be named as a finalist and to the many doors of opportunity that swing open for contestants once they're on that list.Headline sponsor, White Star Super Maize Meal , has always emphasised the fact that Miss Soweto is not only about recognising both the inner and outer beauty but, as importantly, about offering a platform to uplift young women and provide them with an opportunity to develop to their full potential.“Many young women who enter Miss Soweto have limited life and career opportunities,” says White Star Marketing Manager, Mokhele Makhothi,“they do so because they've seen the pathway to success that this iconic pageant offers.”Just some of the 40 plus previous winners include the legendary Miss World finalist and businesswoman Basetsana Khumalo, who is an inspiration to women of all ages. Others are Augustine Masilela, Miss Universe semi-finalist and Founder and CEO of The Image Firm, and deejay and media personality, Lerato Kganyago, who took the title in 2005. All are self-starters who embody Soweto's vibrant energy and have not only built successful careers but have contributed positively to the development of their communities.“White Star's brand purpose is to promote overall wellbeing of every individual we touch,” says Makhothi,“and that's an ideal we bring with us as the lead sponsor of Miss Soweto.”All finalists will attend a series of workshops designed to equip them with the confidence they'll need to navigate the Miss Soweto pageant itself and, as importantly, to build successful careers in a complex and competitive world in the future. The workshops focus on developing the whole person and include training in life, business, and personal skills, among others. Contestants are groomed to be worthy representatives of the energetic and resilient community they represent.“We recognise that true empowerment extends beyond the pageant stage and into real life,” says Makhothi.“That's why we encourage participants to celebrate what it is that makes each one of them unique – and to use their special attributes to take ownership of their own lives and to be a force for good to the world.”It is for this reason that White star not only sponsors Miss Soweto but also works with the Sowetan Women's Club on an ongoing basis to organise development workshops that give the aspiring female leaders of tomorrow the opportunity to learn from experts in different fields.For now, the excited finalists are setting their sights on the upcoming pageant, which will be held at the Soweto Theatre on 25 November 2023. It is where the titles of #MissSoweto2023, First Princess, Second Princess, Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic and the People's Choice Award will be bestowed, heralding the start of a whole new chapter for the winners.It's little wonder that Miss Soweto has had such a dedicated following since it was first launched in 1979. A celebration of beauty, grace, confidence, determination, and community spirit, it is the platform that has propelled many young Sowetan women to both local and international stardom.The entire community has an opportunity to take part in the pageant by voting for the People's Choice Award. Voting opens on 19 October 2023 and will close just before the pageant on 24 November 2023, enabling everyone to cast their vote for their favourite contestant.To take part and vote for your favourite contestant, simply text 'Hi' to the WhatsApp number 073 065 1066 or click through to the White Star online voting platform at and remember to include the number allocated to your choice. Fans can vote up to five times per unique mobile number.For further information about the event and to view the profiles of all the #MissSoweto2023 finalists, click through to .For more information about White Star Super Maize Meal, visit . Stay updated on the brand's story by following White Star on Facebook and Twitter/X.

