Oceania Digital Textile Printer Market Size To Surpass US$ 150 Million By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.3% | FMI

North America is expected to remain a significant epicenter of development prospects in the global market, attributed to rapid growth in the labeling sector.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Growth in the Oceania digital textile printer market is anticipated to surge between 2023 and 2033 at a CAGR of 4.3%. By 2033, its value is projected to be over US$ 150 million. By 2023, the market is likely to surpass a valuation of about US$ 98.4 million.According to Future Market Insights (FMI), it is anticipated that the growing e-commerce distribution sphere would increase demand for digital textile printing in Oceania. E-commerce has made it simple for small and medium-sized textile producers to connect with a broad clientele.E-commerce distribution has particularly benefitted those in off-the-grid or underserved regions. On-demand printing has becomes more popular as a result, and digital textile printing technologies are meeting this need.The demand for customization and personalization in the textile business has expanded as a result of e-commerce. This is largely due to the increased options being made available to users as a result of the capacity and simplicity of the online interface.Request Sample Copy of the Report:Consumers today want specialized and customized items, which can be produced using digital textile printing techniques that provide design and production flexibility.The demand for sustainable textiles is also being fueled by e-commerce sites as consumers become more aware of how their purchases affect the environment.The use of less water and reduced usage of chemicals and energy has become a norm in the industry now. This makes digital textile printing highly environment-friendly when compared to conventional textile printing techniques.Rising demand for versatile and affordable printing options has been rising due to the stiff competition in this market. This has incentivized small and medium-sized businesses to adopt digital textile printing technology at an accelerated pace. This trend is expected to continue, pushing market growth over the forecast period.Key Takeaways from Oceania Digital Textile Printers Market StudyThe Oceania digital textile printer industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 98.4 million by the end of the year 2023.The market is expected to reach a total size of US$ 150 million by the end of the forecast period 2023 to 2033.The CAGR for the market during 2023 to 2033 is projected to be at 3%.Clothing & Apparels End Use segment is anticipated to offer an impressive absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 25.4 million between 2023 and 2033.Australia is anticipated to be the largest market for digital textile printers across Oceania accounting for a total market valuation of US$ 71.6 million in 2023.“Oceania is experiencing a rapid expansion of digital textile printing due to the region's growing need for affordable, on-demand textile printing. The use of automation, eco-friendly inks, and direct-to-fabric printing technology has made it possible to print textiles of excellent quality and at a reasonable price. The need for digital textile printing is also increasing as a result of expanding e-commerce distribution options. This is expected to provide small and medium-sized textile manufacturers with access to a larger consumer base and satisfy the increased demand for customization and personalisation.” - says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market InsightsReady to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology:Competitive Landscape: Digital Textile Printing Market LandscapeThe digital textile printing market in Oceania is characterized by key players adopting numerous strategies to remain competitive. While consolidation is a major strategy, the market is also rife with other moves like acquisitions, mergers and product innovationsHP Inc., Brother International Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Colorjet Group, The M&R Companies, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Aeoon Technologies GmbH, HGS Machines, Ricoh Company, Ltd, Electronics for Imaging, Inc., Kornit Digital, and others are prominent players in the digital textile printing market. the digital textile printing market is fragmented and the Tier 1 players in the market hold 20-25% share in the Oceania digital textile printer industry.For instance,In October 2021, Kornit Digital announced a new partnership with Amazon, which will allow Amazon sellers to access Kornit's digital textile printing technology to create and sell customized printed apparel.Find More Valuable Insights into Oceania Digital Textile Printer MarketFuture Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Oceania digital textile printer market. It analyzes historical demand from 2018 to 2022, alongside forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the digital textile printing market on the bass of digital textile printer by printer type (direct to garment printer, direct to fabric printer), size of printer type (industrial printer, desktop printer), ink type (reactive, acid, disperse, pigment), substrate (cotton, silk, rayon, linen, polyester, polyamide, wool, other substrates), sales channels (manufacturers, distributors, retail, e-commerce), end use (clothing & apparels), household(bed linens, carpets & curtains, others), technical textiles, others) and country (Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Fiji).Buy this Exclusive Report:AuthorIsmail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:Digital Textile Printer Market Size : The worldwide market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with its value forecasted to surge from US$ 2,212.9 million in 2023 to US$ 5,304.3 million by 2033. This forecast encompasses a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% over the decade spanning from 2023 to 2033.Digital Label Printing Market Growth : The global demand for digital label printing solutions is poised for substantial growth, with an expected valuation of US$ 11.06 billion in 2023. Projections suggest a steady expansion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, reaching an estimated US$ 18.54 billion from 2023 to 2033.

