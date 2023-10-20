Eyeglasses Brand Lensmart: New Campaign For Halloween

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lensmart Halloween Sale 2023

Lensmart's Debra Glasses

No tricking, just saving. Eyeglasses brand Lensmart has launched its new Halloween sale for this spooky season.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Halloween is not always the same so that one can enjoy the vibe and play dress-up at home in different ways every year. Some quirky and special glasses that match the spooky outfits can bring the day a lot fun. Whether one is going devilish, a ghost or a classic witch, there are definitely the best frames to make one be trendy on Halloween.

With the coming Halloween, Lensmart, the well-known eyeglasses brand, has launched a brand new campaign in order to support customers for Halloween. Offering up to 76% off on a wide range of frames, Lensmart's Halloween sale 2023 invites everyone to snap up a good bargain for the festival.

Fancy for holiday

Halloween is the season for candy corn and slasher flicks. When thinking about classic Halloween outfits, devils, ghosts, witches, and ghouls must be on the list, and one can have some cuter style like fairies or anime characters as well. In order to create an outstanding outfit for this season, accessories are crucial to add the vibe.

Among all of those accessories, eyeglasses do play an important part in the whole look. Usually with the Halloween palettes, such as orange, yellow, red, and black, glasses with these colors are closely associated with this spooky holiday.

From the perspective of a glasses brand, Lensmart, of course, showcases the best glasses in the Halloween collection: attractive cat eye glasses , delicate round glasses, and even eye-catching heart-shaped sunglasses. Plus, with some stylish frames down to $6.95, it's much easier to get a cool pair of glasses for customers themselves or their loved ones.

Navigating in an ocean of eyewear at Lensmart, one has the chance to get a pair of bold yet vintage cat-eye glasses with tortoiseshell pattern like Debra , or fancy while minimalist ones like Caoimhe. Those who like more lively styles will feel satisfied, too. Heart-shaped sunglasses like Efah have the magic to take Halloween outfits to a new level.

Classy even after Halloween

"We ensure that every pair of Lensmart's glasses is not just an accessory for some special days or occasions," said Jonny Smith, the CMO of Lensmart, "All Lensmart's glasses have the quality to flatter any wardrobe and complement any personality." In other words, Lensmart's glasses are designed for specific occasions as well as for daily use, and customers are able to wear their glasses after Halloween.

Lensmart's glasses have been known for their fashionable design and comfortable fit. Outstanding designers from Lensmart always bring traditional styles of glasses something new. For instance, the Odette glasses, with brown tortoiseshell pattern, takes a delicate and elegant touch from the classic pattern, while the little change of the cat-eye frame makes the glasses modern and chic. It's this modern yet classic style that the glasses can help to create a specific look or character for Halloween outfits and be worn for daily use.

Personalized styles

For those who try to demonstrate their personal styles, they can search for the kind of glasses that is able to meet their needs, especially the unique characteristic. On the other hand, eyewear accessories are a clever method to add the distinct feature of one's own.

Lensmart provides plenty of eyewear accessories, among which glasses chains are the most impressive. To match the Halloween vibe, Lensmart has especially released a new pumpkin glasses chain. Such unique design can fit the whole style of one's look and be a smart trick to make one stand out.

Been known for its high-quality eyeglasses and competitive prices, Lensmart is dedicated to making its products accessible to every individual. As one can see, this Halloween sale is a great example. This sale is also a smart time to get a pair of glasses for this spooky season and even after the funny holiday, since one can get a new pair with up to 76% off and some even starting from $6.95.

Diego

Lensmart

+1 678-664-9621

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok