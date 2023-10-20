Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Secures Quadruple Wins Across Its Sri Lanka And Maldives Portfolio At SATA 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLOMBO, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts , a key player in shaping hospitality excellence , has once again demonstrated its prowess by clinching four prestigious awards at the recently concluded South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2023. The brand's success reaffirms its dedication to setting new standards and shaping and driving Sri Lanka's thriving tourism landscape.The four categories emerging victorious were; Cinnamon Grand Colombo securing the Gold Award for the Leading Food & Beverage Hotel of South Asia 2023 with the award received by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Area Vice President for Colombo and General Manager of Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Kamal Munasinghe. Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives secured the Gold Award for Leading Surf Resort of South Asia region 2023 with the award received by the General Manager of Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Sanjeeva Perera. Cinnamon Wild Yala securing the Gold Award for the Leading Wildlife Lodge/ Tented Camp of South Asia 2023 with the award accepted by Lashanthan Gopalan, Resort Manager for Cinnamon Wild Yala and finally Cinnamon Citadel Kandy received the Silver Award for the Leading Riverfront Hotel/ Resort of South Asia 2023, with the award accepted by Resort Manager, Keerthi Wimalasooriya.SATA, an annual event dedicated to recognising and celebrating excellence in the travel and tourism industry across South Asia, has been a significant platform since its inception in 2016 and continues to be an influential platform. This platform not only recognises the achievements of government and private organisations and fosters partnerships and collaborations, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the travel and tourism industry across the region.SATA's exclusive focus on the South Asian region, which encompasses countries like India, the Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and others, accentuates the significance of these wins for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. This recognition validates Cinnamon Hotels & Resort's dedication to excellence, further elevating its status as a key player in the regional hospitality industry. By collaborating with industry partners and stakeholders to curate unparalleled experiences, the brand's continuous success will drive consistently to shape the country's tourism landscape and grow its reputation as a world-class travel destination.

