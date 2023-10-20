Xiao-I Unveils Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI)

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Xiao-I Unveils Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model EcosystemXiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a pioneering leader in the field of cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI"), is set to host its flagship technology event, the "Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model (“LLM”) Ecosystem Press Conference."Following the earlier announcement of Hua Zang this year, Xiao-I has continued to invest in and build an ecosystem around the LLM. Through real-world demonstrations, this event offers insights into the world of the Hua Zang Ecosystem, where integration and symbiosis play a significant role in shaping the future.During this event, Xiao-I will unveil its ambitious blueprint for AI. Attendees can look forward to the introduction of multiple universal LLM applications, insights into the latest developments in AI, and valuable perspectives on harnessing the power of AI-native thinking in collaboration with businesses, users, and partners.Event Details and Agenda Highlights:Date: October 26th, 2023Time: 14:00-15:30 (Beijing Time)1.Keynote Speech (14:00-14:20): Leaders will set the stage by sharing their perspectives on the role of Hua Zang Ecosystem in shaping the future of AI.2.Announcements of Hua Zang Ecosystem Co-creation Achievements (14:20-14:50): Xiao-I will present achievements from collaborations with ecosystem partners across various industrial applications.3.Showcase of Iteration Capability of Hua Zang Universal LLM (14:50-15:05): Witness the latest iteration of Xiao-I's Universal LLM, showcasing its cutting-edge capabilities.4.Reveal Hua Zang Ecosystem (15:05-15:30): Get an exclusive look into the evolution and innovation of the Xiao-I Hua Zang Ecosystem, designed to foster cooperation and growth on a global scale.With over two decades of experience in the AI field, Xiao-I has consistently demonstrated its dedication to advancing technology and nurturing partnerships. With a commitment to pushing the boundaries of large language models, Xiao-I's Hua Zang LLM Ecosystem is adaptable to suit various industries and specific applications, underlining the central role of AI in everyday lives.Those interested in participating can register for access passes now via . For more information and updates, please visit Xiao-I's website at .About Xiao-I CorporationXiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: .Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

