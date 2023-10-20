Kuwait Amir's Representative, Crown Prince In Riyadh For GCC-ASEAN Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday to head Kuwait's delegation in the GCC-ASEAN summit. Receiving His Highness Sheikh Mishal at the airport were Deputy governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Governor of the Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, GCC Secretary General Jassem Mohammad Al-Budaiwi, head of the honorary delegation Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud, and Ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end) gta

