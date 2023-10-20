China's GDP Surprise Can't Mask Property Mess

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's upward gross domestic product (GDP) surprise may offer more fodder to anthropologists than economists.

One of the key consumption strengths was spending on alcohol and restaurants – and at a moment when many mainlanders could be excused for looking to drown their sorrows over distressed property markets.

Yet a strong dose of sobriety is also in order amid excitement that GDP jumped 4.9% in the three months ended September year on year.

Solid retail sales aside, the data show that efforts by President Xi Jinping's team to fight deflation and stabilize the property sector have yet to gain firm traction.

It hardly helps that economists like Louis Kuijs of S&P Global Ratings flag government data revisions and price adjustments that might have skewed third-quarter numbers higher. Questions surround, for example, how Beijing statisticians accounted for weak industrial sector prices as part of producer price index calculations.

In addition, China reported its largest-ever reduction in the value of monthly exports, a tweak that could mask weakness in trade amid softening global demand. That statistical tweak means activity is being measured from a lower base, making annualized comparisons appear more robust.

As investors wonder about cooked books, whether inadvertent or not, the details of China's latest GDP data hint at Xi's government having more work to do to enliven GDP in the short run. And the capital outflows afflicting mainland assets spotlight the need to repair the property sector , which in good times can drive as much as 30% of GDP.

The intensifying drag in real estate - and related default dramas - has economists buzzing about“Japanization” risks in Asia's biggest economy. In the first nine months of 2023, property investment declined 9.1% year on year. The contraction is accelerating despite moves

in September to cut down payment requirements on property purchases in China's largest cities.

Declines in China's new home prices accelerated in September. In 70 cities measured, prices - excluding state-subsidized housing - fell 0.3% from August.

“Property indicators remained very weak in September, with no signs of bottoming out,” says Louise Loo, China economist at Oxford Economics.

S&P's credit analysts write in a new report that they expect“that the low number of construction starts, an inventory overhang in lower-tier cities, and ever-tightening escrow restrictions will keep property sales depressed.”