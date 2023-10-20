SA Extends E-Visa Facility To 6 More Countries

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh : Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah said Tuesday the Kingdom's e-visa program will facilitate Turkish citizens to the holy lands.

Saudi Arabia extended the program early Tuesday (October 24) to six new countries, including Türkiye, to encourage tourism.

E-visa allows holders to perform Umrah and visit religious sites and other tourist sites in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia“added Türkiye to the e-visa program, and we believe that it provides great facilities for Turkish citizens wishing to visit the holy lands,” Al-Rabiah said at a news conference in Ankara alongside Ali Erbas, the head of Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs.

He said there are meetings with Turkish officials“to provide better services for Turkish citizens wishing to visit the cities of Mecca and Medina.”

Al-Rabiah cited an increase in the number of flights between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi airlines will increase their flights starting this week,” he added.

The minister said flights from Ankara to Medina will start Tuesday (October 24).

“Direct flights will also start from Gaziantep, southern Türkiye, to Medina,” he added.

He said Saudi Arabia's flag carrier, Saudia, will add 100 flights to Jeddah and Medina during the Umrah season, while private Saudi airline, Flynas, will operate direct flights from Ankara to Jeddah.

Al-Rabiah arrived Monday in Ankara for a two-day visit for talks on facilitating measures for Turkish pilgrims.

