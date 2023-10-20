Air Data Systems Market Current Impact To Make Big Changes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The air data systems are the advanced integrated solution that provides critical information about air data that can hamper or damage aircraft systems. These vital data are collected via flight instruments by the crew to help the crew track and manage the performance of the aircraft. Air data systems is mainly an aircraft computer system that aids the determination of airspeed, instantaneous change in speed, altitude, and others. It is done through the collection of air pressure, temperature, and other data. The main systems include static pitot probes, attack angle (AOA), stall protection systems, external air temperature sensors, and the overall air temperature sensors. Air data systems help the aircraft pilot achieve precise and effective airspeed landings.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Tech firms are stepping up their emphasis on high-demand innovations and finding new ways to support their consumers, even as the COVID-19 crisis pose problems across sectors and leads to a decline in high technology investment.

With no replacement strategy insight, big aircraft manufacturers including Boeing and Airbus don't see room for fresh orders. Instead, they are now being met with demands to revoke current unfulfilled orders. This negatively affects the sale of air data systems.

Despite demand, after the pandemic, 95% of commercial aircraft have remained grounded. Instead, they seek more money in terms of extended maintenance and parking charges, in addition to the fixed costs. In such conditions, OEMs prefer to reduce investments in R&D owing to the cash flow crisis.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The demand for reliable and precise flight data and upgrade of existing aircraft with the latest technology would fuel the market growth to avoid difficulty with growing air traffic. Several military forces also carry out aircraft modernization activities including upgrading or repairing their existing data systems, which helps in a better understanding of aircraft while it's airborne. The transmission of data in real-time requires the use of the Internet of Things and other programming languages, which helps relay the captured data obtained by the recorders to the ground while the aircraft is in the air. This has led to technological advancements in fields of Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence use which could be incorporated in such devices. But long-life cycle and high costs associated with new technology impede the air data systems market expansion of the aircraft flight control system. It raises the price of finished goods; thereby, undermining to some degree the growth of the demand for air data systems.

The global air data systems market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

In 2020, Lockheed Martin's P-3 Orion Long Range Tracker (LTR) and Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft, Astronautics Corporations have completed a retrofit program with its built-in Badger flight display system for the U.S. Customs and Border Preservation (CBP) Department.

Also, in 2020, Curtiss-Wright launched two analog-to-digital conversion (ADC) modules for use with RTD sensors to reliably monitor engine temperature and other critical components. Besides, Curtiss-Wright also introduced the next Generation Small, Lightweight Flight Data Recorder Fortress at 2020 Singapore Airshow, incorporating cockpit voice recorder, flight data recorder, datalink recorder, and airborne image recorder into a single unit.

Growth in demand for UAVs, technological advancements for real-time data and use of integrated systems

Increase in technological advancements in cud computing, AI, and real-time monitoring are some factors essentially boosting the growth of the air data systems market. Rise in UAV adoption in civil and commercial applications, increase in UAV deployment in border patrolling and counter-terrorism, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations allowing the use of UAVs in several industries are key market drivers. Commercial air data system manufacturers continually update their products to suit their customers' needs with the latest technologies. They comprise numerous subsystems, including built-in modular avionics, full-duplex switching ethernet, monitoring systems, cockpit systems, flight control, navigation systems, air data systems, communications systems, and central maintenance systems.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Air data systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global market share.

The current air data systems market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the air data systems market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the air data systems Market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: Meggitt PLC, Shadin Avionics, Curtiss-Wright, Thommen Aircraft Equipment., Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International, Astronautics, Aeroprobe, Ametek, Financial Highlights

By Components: Sensors, Electronic Unit, Probes.

By Aircraft Type: Fighter Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Transport Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Very Large Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft.

By End-User: Military, Commercial.

By Region: North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM), the Middle East, Africa

