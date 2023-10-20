Unmanned Air To Air Refueling Market Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unmanned Air to Air Refueling Market by System , by Component and by Aircraft Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Air to air refueling which is also called aerial refueling is considered as a major air power force multiplier. Air to air refueling is an effective method of increasing the endurance, payload, and range of the aircraft by refueling the aircraft during flight. The aircraft which transfers the fuel is called the tanker whereas the aircraft which gets the fuel is called the receiver. The two main refueling systems are probe-and-drogue, which is simpler to adapt to existing aircraft, and the flying boom, which offers faster fuel transfer. Flying with less fuel and refueling in the air is more energy efficient. It is estimated that air to air refueling saves 35 to 45% in fuel costs. Air to air refueling system is categorized into manned air to refueling and unmanned air to air refueling.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the production rate of industries across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

There will be a considerable rise in demand for unmanned air to air refueling components as the world starts moving towards normalcy and flights are expected to start soon.

Supply of spare parts is down which is obstructing ongoing research and development in aviation industry.

Companies have decided to scale back its operation which includes cutting flights and removing less economical aircraft. For instance, Qatar Airways grounded all its ten A380 aircraft until 31 of May 2020, as a precautionary measure of COVID-19 outbreak.

Moreover, Emirates also halted most of its passenger operation as a result of the pandemic. Now, airlines and airport managing companies are seeking bailout packages from the government. For instance, airport managing companies in Europe are expected to incur a loss of $15.4 billion due to pandemic

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increasing defense budget of the countries, emergence of multirole aircraft tankers, and need for air to air refueling to support overseas deployment are some of the major factors which drive the unmanned air to air refueling market growth. However, high cost for installation may hinder the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of advance technologies such as smart drogue system present new pathways in the unmanned air to air refueling industry.

Increase in defense budget

Rise in defense budget has resulted in substantial demand for tanker aircrafts, especially in developing countries, further impacting the industry positively. In 2018-19, the defense budget of India was around USD 57 billion which was 5.66% higher from the previous year. Similarly, China' defense budget rose by 8.1% in 2018 to USD 175 billion. High acceptance from military sector coupled with increasing defense budgets of various countries across the globe will primarily drive the industry growth.

Emergence of multirole aircraft tankers

Demand for special purpose military jets has witnessed a considerable rise over the past years. Moreover, emergence of multi-role aircraft tankers and their extensive usage owing to the benefits such as less fuel consumption will help in the growth of the unmanned air to air refueling market.

Questions answered in the unmanned air to air refueling market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the unmanned air to air refueling market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?



Key Market Players : GE, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Eaton, BAE Systems, Airbus S.A.S., Draken International, Jeppesen., Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, Cobham Limited, Safran.

By System : Probe & Drogue, Boom Refueling, Autonomous.

By Component : Pumps, Nozzles, Valves, Booms, Pods, Fuel Tanks, Others.

By Aircraft Type : Fixed Wing, Fighter Aircraft, Tanker Aircraft, Military Transport, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Rotary Wing, Attack Helicopters, Transport Helicopters.

By Region :North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa.

