Compression Therapy Market: Size, Share By 2035 Themarketpublicist

Growing Geriatric Population to Promote Global Market Share of Compression Therapy

The global compression therapy market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increased elderly population across the globe. For instance, elderly population is more prone to chronic venous disease and development of pressure ulcers and the rising number of elderly populations across the globe is estimated to drive market growth. Many older people who live at home wear medical compression stockings to avoid venous insufficiency, deep venous thrombosis, aching legs, and leg ulcers. Compression therapy is a low-cost, evidence-based treatment option for venous leg ulcers, and also aids in the improvement of blood flow. According to estimates, the number of elderly people globally is expected to reach over 1 billion by 2050.

The global compression therapy market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the rising cases of chronic disorders across the globe. Diseases such as lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic venous insufficiency are all on the rise, fueling demand for compression therapy devices, a well-established therapeutic technique for the chronic venous illness that involves the usage of compression bandages, hosiery kits, and compression hosiery in the treatment.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global compression therapy market are:

Growth Drivers:



Surging Investment in Healthcare Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Treatments

Challenges:

The high cost of compression therapy, and the availability of alternatives are some of the major factors anticipated to hamper the global market size of compression therapy. For instance, advanced devices are used for compression therapy which can be expensive and increase the overall cost of the therapy. In addition, many other treatment options are available such as surgical procedures which can pose a challenge to the growth of the compression therapy market.

By product, the global compression therapy market is segmented into compression pumps, compression stockings, compression bandages, and others. The compression bandages segment is to garner a highest revenue by the end of 2035 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to growing cases of diabetes. Compression dressings have been found to aid the healing process of diabetic foot wounds such as foot ulcers, as well as to manage edema and to be used as part of wound care management. Furthermore, diabetic patients are more likely to develop venous insufficiency, necessitating the use of compression bandages to alleviate symptoms. Additionally, by end-user, the hospital segment is set to generate the largest share in the coming years on the account of the growing count of hospitals across the globe. Hospitals offer a wide range of medical services such as the easy availability of doctors who specialize in internal medicine, pediatrics, or general practice. As a result, as the hospital segment expands, so does the demand for compressing therapy.

By region, the Asian Pacific compression therapy market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2035. This growth is anticipated by growing spending in healthcare infrastructure. As a result of increased funding people get improved access to quality treatment and services owing to which more patients requiring compression therapy can receive timely treatment. Besides this, the increase in the aging population is also a major contributor to regional growth. For instance, compression therapy is being used to treat age-related disorders such as arthritis, edema, and varicose veins, which are becoming more common in the Asia Pacific region. Further, by region, the North American compression therapy market is to generate the notable revenue by the end of 2035 followed by Europe. This growth is anticipated by the introduction of novel compression therapy goods such as enhanced wound care dressings, portable and wearable compression devices, and 3D printing technologies in North America.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global compression therapy market which includes company profiling of BSN Medical, Medtronic PLC, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., Sigvaris, Inc., Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Tactile Medical, DJO Global, Inc., Sanyleg S.r.l., Paul Hartmann AG.

