(MENAFN- Asia Times) ASML, the world's largest chip-making equipment producer, will be barred from shipping a type of deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography equipment to Chinese buyers if they intend to use it to make high-end semiconductors rather than mid-end ones.

ASML's NXT:1980Di tool, which is not covered by Dutch export licensing rules, can now be restricted under the United States's new export rule, ASML Chief Executive Peter Wennick said Wednesday. He added that only a small number of Chinese foundries will be affected by the new rule while most other chip makers in China can continue to purchase the DUV tool.

The Netherlands government imposed the export rule after China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) reportedly used ASML's DUV lithography and its own N+2 processing technology to make 7nm chips for Huawei. The chip, called Kirin 9000s, debuted in Huawei's Mate60 Pro phone in late August.

The NXT:1980Di was designed to make 38nm chips but it can produce 14nm and 28nm chips with multiple exposures to achieve a yield of more than 90%. ASML refers to it as“a high-productivity, dual-stage immersion lithography tool” on the company's website.

ASML's Nasdaq-listed shares fell 4.17% on October 18 after the US unveiled new curbs against Chinese chip makers on Tuesday.

Wennick said he expects demand from Chinese chip makers to remain strong although the US curbs will hurt ASML's sales to China by 10-15%. He said shipments to China accounted for 46% of ASML's total sales in the third quarter.