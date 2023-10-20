Georgian Domestic Exports Up 12.7% Between January-September

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia exported locally produced goods worth $4.60 billion between January and September, marking a 12.7 percent year-on-year increase, the National Statistics Office said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Office said local exports in the country had accounted for 47.2 percent of the total exports and amounted to $2.17 billion in the reporting period - a 22.5 percent decrease compared to January-September of 2022.



Russia - $412.3 million

Turkey - $290.5 million China - $235 million

Georgia's top trading partners in the reporting period were:The five largest domestic export goods were:

Copper ores and concentrates - $433 million (19.9% of total exports) Wine from fresh grapes - $193 million (8.9%) Ferro-alloys - $140.1 million (6.4%) Nitrogenous fertilisers - $123 million (5.7%) Electricity - $103 million (4.8%)

Georgia's external trade turnover amounted to $15.91 billion in the same period, posting an 16.5 percent increase year-on-year.