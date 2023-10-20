Nizami Brothers Mesmerize Audiences With Soul-Stirring Sufi Music At The 9Th Global Literary Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The evening program of the 9th Global Literary Festival cast a magical spell over all attendees, uniting them once again beneath a single roof, in a mesmerizing musical performance by Yousuf Khan Nizami and his enthralling party of Sufi Music.



At the commencement of this captivating musical odyssey, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of ICMEI, shed light on the significance of Sufi Music in spiritual practices. He emphasized how Sufis place music at the core of the Sama, a spiritual ceremony steeped in music and song. The Sama aims to foster an environment where the human soul can embrace divine love. The transcendent and euphoric nature of Sufi music kindles an intense love for God within the listener.



The evening was enriched with the release of two thought-provoking books.“How to be Happy with People” by Mr. Prem Singh Dhingra and“Fine Lines & the Fa Ones” by Sunlitseeker/Avijit Guha were presented to the literary world, offering insights and wisdom to eager readers.



The event was graced by esteemed guests of honor, including prominent speakers such as Swami Chander Dev Ji, Spiritual Researcher Dr. C.K. Bhardhwaj, Zeno Can Der Zalm from Netherland, Rajan Sehgal, Chairman of TAAI-NR (Travel Agents Association of India) and President of IGTA (India Golf Tourism Association), as well as renowned writer and Sanskrit Scholar Prof. Satya Deo Rai. Zena Chung, Goodwill Ambassador of South Korea, added to the prestigious gathering.



Mehak Zaidi, Assistant Professor at AAFT School of Journalism & Mass Communication, conducted the proceedings seamlessly, ensuring that everyone present savoured the delightful music and the essence of the event.



The audiences were enraptured by the soulful strains of Sufi music, as the Nizami Brothers transported them to a realm of divine tranquillity and love. It was an evening that resonated with spiritual and musical harmony, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of all who attended.



