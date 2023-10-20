Kuwait Amir's Representative, Crown Prince Attends GCC-ASEAN Riyadh's Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday to participate in the GCC-ASEAN summit. Accompanying His Highness the Crown Prince on this trip are Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and senior officials at the Crown Prince Diwan. (end) gta

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.