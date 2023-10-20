(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA)

1958 -- Kuwait writers association held its first meeting since its establishment in May of this year. The meeting was held at Shuwaikh High School, the association's interim headquarters.

1971 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree separating Kuwait University's Faculties of Sciences, Literature and Education into: Faculty of Sciences and Faculty of Literature and Education.

1973 -- State of Kuwait Army's Al-Jahra Brigade headed to Al-Sheikh Mountain in Syria to fight in the October War.

1992 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the seventh Legislative Session of the National Assembly, the first elected house since the parliament's dissolution in 1985.

2001 -- State of Kuwait and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) signed an agreement to establish Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's USD 500,000 prize for research of the people with special needs.

2002 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Kuwait University's former President Dr. Fayza Al-Kharafi with the Order of first merit in recognition of her service and contributions to higher education.

2015 -- Abdulameer Al-Turki, a renowned writer, director and producer, passed away at age of 70.

2016 -- Kuwaiti movie "Habeeb Al-Ardh" won the long narrative category award at the Gulf Cinema Festival in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Sandara) won the best short movie award.

2020 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at the opening of the fifth regular term of the 15th Legislative Session of the National Assembly, underlined importance of compliance with constitution, rule of law and national unity as the "weapon" to confront challenges.

2020 -- The National Assembly approved a bill to organize structure of population, aimed at specifying number of foreign workers in Kuwait.

2022 -- Kuwaiti surgery professor Mousa Khorsheed received an honorary doctorate from the American College of Surgeons (ACS), the first GCC surgeon to attain such honor. (end) gta