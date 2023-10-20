Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the third quarter 2023 compared with the same period of 2022:



Revenues of $1,004.0 million, an 8% increase from $931.3 million (3% increase on a constant currency1 basis).

Operating income of $167.0 million, a 1% decrease from $168.5 million (6% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA2 of $212.5 million, consistent with $211.6 million (4% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Net income attributable to Euronet of $104.2 million, or $2.05 diluted earnings per share, compared with $97.7 million, or $1.87 diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted earnings per share3 of $2.72, a 1% decrease from $2.74. Euronet's cash and cash equivalents were $1,074.4 million and ATM cash was $603.5 million, totaling $1,677.9 million as of September 30, 2023, and availability under its revolving credit facilities was approximately $1,080 million.

See the reconciliation of non-GAAP items in the attached financial schedules.



"I am pleased that we were able to deliver our first one billion dollar revenue quarter. This third quarter is a great reminder of how our product and geographical diversity provides consistency in our earnings despite the geopolitical and economic challenges across the world. Moreover, with the current share price dislocation, we took the opportunity to make a substantial share repurchase, the benefit to adjusted EPS was largely offset by the weakening of foreign currencies versus the US dollar," stated Michael J. Brown, Euronet's Chairman and CEO.

"Money Transfer produced strong third quarter results compared to prior year across all financial metrics, as well as margin expansion from continued growth in both physical and digital transactions and effective cost management. In EFT, our POS acquiring business continues to deliver strong growth rates, with earnings doubling in the first 18 months post-acquisition, and we saw a positive trend reversal in our international ATM transactions as we ended the quarter. In epay, our core business delivered strong results from continued digital media and mobile growth."

Taking into consideration recent trends in the business and the global economy, and historical seasonal patterns, the Company anticipates that its fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EPS will be $1.75. Moreover, the Company anticipates its 2024 adjusted EPS will grow 10-15% year-over-year, consistent with its 10 and 20 year compounded annualized growth rates. This outlook does not include any changes that may develop in foreign exchange rates, interest rates or other unforeseen factors.

Segment and Other Results

The EFT Processing Segment reports the following results for the third quarter 2023 compared with the same period or date in 2022:



Revenues of $345.8 million, an 8% increase from $319.5 million (2% increase on a constant currency1 basis).

Operating income of $104.8 million, a 10% decrease from $116.4 million (15% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $128.7 million, an 8% decrease from $139.5 million (12% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 2,231 million, a 29% increase from 1,733 million. Total of 53,272 installed ATMs as of September 30, 2023, a 4% increase from 51,437. Operated 51,496 active ATMs as of September 30, 2023, a 4% increase from 49,617 as of September 30, 2022.

Revenue growth in the third quarter 2023 was driven by continued growth in our POS acquiring business and growth in Asia as we expand into new markets. The decreases in adjusted EBITDA and operating income were the result of decreases in our most profitable international transactions driven by a decline in Croatia due to the switch from kuna to the euro at the beginning of the year and inflationary pressures on travel budgets in Europe.

Transaction growth outpaced revenue growth due to continued growth in high-volume low-value transactions in India.

The EFT Segment's total installed ATMs grew 4% from the addition of 495 Euronet-owned ATMs, 388 new outsourcing ATMs and the addition of 952 low-margin ATMs in India. The difference between installed and active ATMs relates to ATMs that have been seasonally deactivated.

The epay Segment reports the following results for the third quarter 2023 compared with the same period or date in 2022:



Revenues of $264.5 million, a 6% increase from $248.9 million (1% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $28.3 million, a 3% decrease from $29.1 million (6% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.1 million, a 1% decrease from $30.5 million (5% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 925 million, a 1% increase from 915 million.

POS terminals of approximately 810,000 as of September 30, 2023, a 4% increase from approximately 777,000. Retailer locations of approximately 348,000 as of September 30, 2023, a 1% decrease from approximately 352,000.

Revenue and transaction growth was driven by continued digital media and mobile growth. This growth was offset by declines in promotional campaigns delivered on behalf of our retail partners that were recognized in the prior year that did not repeat in the third quarter this year and continued declines from challenges in India, and inflationary pressures impacting operating expenses.



The Money Transfer Segment reports the following results for the third quarter 2023 compared with the same period or date in 2022:



Revenues of $395.9 million, an 8% increase from $364.9 million (6% increase a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $53.7 million, a 32% increase from $40.7 million (27% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $60.7 million, a 24% increase from $48.9 million (20% increase on a constant currency basis).

Total transactions of 40.6 million, an 8% increase from 37.7 million Network locations of approximately 540,000 as of September 30, 2023, a 6% increase from approximately 509,000.

Third quarter constant currency revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth was the result of 7% growth in U.S.-outbound transactions, 10% growth in international-originated money transfers - which included 12% growth from Americas outside the US, 8% growth in transfers initiated largely in Europe and 7% growth in transfers initiated in the Middle East and Asia - and 18% growth in xe transactions. These transaction growth rates include 20% growth in direct-to-consumer digital transactions.



Corporate and Other reports $19.8 million of expense for the third quarter 2023 compared with $17.7 million for the third quarter 2022. The increase is primarily due to an increase in long-term compensation expense based on company performance.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand was $1,074.4 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1,137.5 million as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents is mainly due to approximately $300 million in share repurchases and working capital fluctuations, partially offset by cash generated from operations of $146 million and $173 million of ATM cash returned as the peak tourist season winds down.



Total indebtedness was $1,717.3 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1,760.8 million as of June 30, 2023. Availability under the Company's revolving credit facilities was approximately $1,080 million as of September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as constant currency financial measures, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share. These measures should be used in addition to, and not a substitute for, revenues, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. These non-GAAP measures are also an integral part of the Company's internal reporting and performance assessment for executives and senior management. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for GAAP and the related GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliation, including adjustments that would be necessary for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

(1) Constant currency financial measures are computed as if foreign currency exchange rates did not change from the prior period. This information is provided to illustrate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on the Company's results when compared to the prior period.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, non-cash gain and other non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(3) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted U.S. GAAP earnings per share excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, the tax-effected impacts of: a) foreign currency exchange gains or losses, b) share-based compensation, c) acquired intangible asset amortization, d) non-cash income tax expense, e) other non-operating or non-recurring items and g) dilutive shares relate to the Company's convertible bonds. Adjusted earnings per share represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit card processing, ATMs, POS services, branded payments, foreign currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

A leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, Euronet has developed an extensive global payments network that includes 53,272 installed ATMs, approximately 637,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 66 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 810,000 POS terminals at approximately 348,000 retailer locations in 61 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 540,000 locations serving 194 countries and territories. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

