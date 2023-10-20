Russia Identifies Promising Amount Of Transit Along North-South Corridor (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The North-South
transport corridor will eventually be able to move up to 30 million
tons of freight each year, the official representative of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria
Zakharova told Trend .
"In terms of transport issues, the focus is on the prospects for
the development of successfully functioning international trade
routes, such as the North-South, which include the systematic
construction of highways," she said.
As Zakharova noted, due to the multiplicity of the corresponding
infrastructure, this process has a positive impact simultaneously
on the economic, social, and environmental aspects of both
individual regions and Russia and Kazakhstan as a whole.
Speaking about the participation of some countries in the
region, including Kazakhstan, in the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), Maria Zakharova noted
that here the Russian position is clear: each country has the right
to independently decide which project to join based on its own
interests.
The foundation of the North-South Transport Corridor was laid on
the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia,
Iran, and India on September 12, 2000. Azerbaijan joined this
agreement in 2005.
In total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement (Azerbaijan,
Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
the Sultanate of Oman, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Türkiye
and Ukraine).
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
