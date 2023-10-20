New ADB Strategy Funds Kyrgyzstan's Renewable Energy Area - Zheng Wu (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Asian
Development Bank (ADB) will provide an integrated suite of
sovereign and non-sovereign finance solutions for further renewable
energy growth in Kyrgyzstan under a new Country Partnership
Strategy (CPS) for 2023-2027, Zheng Wu, ADB Country Director of the
Kyrgyz Republic Resident Mission, told Trend in an exclusive interview.
He went on to say that the funding will be used to scale out the
urban e-mobility program as well as support other government
projects targeted at improving Kyrgyzstan's energy sector.
Zheng Wu stated that ADB is assisting the country's energy
sector through a number of projects, including:
- A $100 million financing package for the Uch-Kurgan Hydropower
Plant Modernization Project
- A $67.8 million financing package for the Toktogul
Rehabilitation Phase 2 Project
- A $55.9 million financing package for the Toktogul
Rehabilitation Phase 3 Project
- A $50.7 million financing package for the Urban Transport
Electrification Project.
"Kyrgyzstan has abundant hydropower resources, with the ability
to generate over 150 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity per year,
although only 10% of this potential has been realized," he
added.
"Until recently, hydropower has provided around 80 percent of
its 3,920-megawatt (MW) capacity, with the remainder supplied by
two combined heat and power plants in Bishkek and Osh," Zheng Wu
said.
The Country Director elaborated that in June 2023, ADB
introduced a new 5-year CPS for Kyrgyzstan to support the country's
development goals by promoting inclusive growth that is resilient
and driven by the private sector. He also stated that this new
strategy is consistent with the government's medium-term national
development plan through 2026 and long-term national development
priorities through 2040 (2018–2040).
Zheng Wu stated that ADB will continue to assist Kyrgyzstan in
upgrading vital public services such as transportation, energy,
agriculture, and the public sector.
Between 2023 and 2027, the bank will have three key objectives
in Kyrgyzstan, he said. He outlined these priorities as expanding
economic opportunities for all, boosting the country's ability to
deal with climate change and disasters, and improving governance
and business support.
Regarding ADB's efforts to support Kyrgyzstan's active
participation in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation
(CAREC) Program, he explained that the country has been actively
involved in CAREC since 1997, with a consistent focus on
strengthening regional cooperation to create a positive investment
climate, increase trade and tourism, improve the business
environment, and promote vital developments for productive
employment.
In the transport field, various projects within the CAREC
Program have brought benefits to Kyrgyzstan:
Rehabilitation of the Bishkek-Almaty road has allowed for
stronger connectivity with Kazakhstan and reduced travel time.
The upgrading of the Osh-Sarytash-Irkeshtam highway is opening
up a new trade corridor with China.
Rehabilitation of the Bishkek-Torugart road forms an integral
part of the CAREC corridor, connecting Kyrgyzstan with other
Central Asian countries and China.
Zheng Wu noted the government's significant success in fostering
the development of the Almaty-Bishkek Economic Corridor (ABEC) with
Kazakhstan since 2014. This includes suggested projects for
reference laboratory testing, tourism, wholesale marketplaces,
cross-border modernization, and air quality measures.
According to Zheng Wu, the bank has been one of Kyrgyzstan's key
development partners since 1994. The ADB's initiatives in the
country center on economic diversification, inclusive growth, and
social protection.
ADB is collaborating with the country to develop its legal and
regulatory frameworks, improve the business environment, make
affordable finance available, ensure dependable electrical
supplies, boost transportation linkages and urban mobility, and
increase people's employment.
The ADB began the CAREC initiative in 1997. Its purpose is to
encourage Central Asian, South Caucasus, and South Asian countries
to work together and cooperate economically.
MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107274980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.