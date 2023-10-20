Hamas, Putin Have Similar Goals - Biden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The terrorist organization Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin are united by a common desire to destroy a neighboring democracy.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke of this in an address to the nation on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they shared this in common: they both want to annihilate a neighboring democracy," Biden said.

He promised to send on Friday to the Congress an Urgent Budget Request, which will provide considerable funds to support Ukraine and Israel's defense capability. "That's a smart investment that is going to pay dividends for American security for generations," the U.S. president said.

Biden also urged all American politicians to unite in the current "inflection point" in history.

We cannot and will not let any parties or angry politics to get in the way of our responsibilities as a great nation. We cannot and will not allow terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin to win. I refuse to let that happen,” the president concluded.

Earlier media reports claimed the White House package intended to allocate military assistance for Ukraine worth nearly $60 billion.

Photo: AA