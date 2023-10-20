EU Extends Temporary Protection For Displaced Ukrainians For Another Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU Temporary Protection Directive, which gives Ukrainian refugees the right to legally stay in the EU member states, was officially prolonged until March next year.

This is stated on the European Commission website , Ukrinform reports.

“On 27 September 2023, ministers reached a political agreement on the extension of the temporary protection until 4 March 2025. The decision was adopted on 19 October 2023,” the European Commission said.

The statement recalled that displaced Ukrainians have residency rights and access to housing, access to the labor market, as well as social welfare and medical assistance, across the EU.

As it was reported, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union for the first time activated the so-called Temporary Protection Directive, which entitled Ukrainian citizens to legally stay in the EU, gain access to social services, including medical care and education, as well as employment.

That status, initially intended to be granted for a year, was later extended until March 2024.