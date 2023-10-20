US Initial Jobless Claims Fall By 13,000

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims
fell by 13,000 last week to 198,000, according to Labor Department
data released Thursday, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
The figure was lower than market estimates of 212,000, while the
previous week's reading was revised up by 2,000 from 209,000 to
211,000.
The four-week moving average was 205,750, a decrease of 1,000
from the previous week's revised average
The US economy added 336,000 jobs in September, while the
unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8%.
MENAFN20102023000195011045ID1107274974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.