Why West Hurdles On The Way To Zangazur Through Peace?

After the end of the long-lasting conflict over Garabagh, the opening of new communications can act as an impetus to strengthen the economy. It will enable increased trade between the countries within and without the region which, in terms, will cure the wounds caused by the conflict. Being aware of the realities on the ground, Azerbaijan has always taken the first steps in the direction of the opening of communications. As for the Armenian side, it is very hard to predict their aim because they frequently change their mind. The Armenian PM signed the trilateral Statement in which the last paragraph indicates the abovementioned issue, i.e. the road that crosses the Armenian territory and connects Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, the exclave that has as a matter of fact been in blockade. Later the Pashinyan administration stepped back and formed some unfounded excuses.

This is another proven fact that many Western countries and Iran support Armenia in this matter. Some Western forces, fueled by several separatist forces and sleazy pro-Armenian politicians abroad, try to accuse Azerbaijan of a so-called occupation in order to hinder the processes related to Zagazur. However, many in Azerbaijan interpret the attitude of the West as leaving Russia offside.

According to Samir Humbatov, the head of an Azerbaijan-based think tank, who spoke to AZERNEWS, there are some forces in the world that are trying to tarnish the situation in regions. However, the expert said that Azerbaijan is not trapped in such provocations. Because Azerbaijan is a state that has already extinguished the sparks of the conflict and most importantly, achieved this at the expense of its invincible army and broad diplomacy.

S also did not rule out the fact that there are a number of people, especially in the West, who are keen to prolong the conflict. The expert stressed that not only the Western countries but also Russia itself is interested in prolonging the conflict. It is true that today Russia is quietly speaking about it. However, no matter how quietly they speak, the continuation of the conflict sometimes benefits them.

“From that point of view, I think that currently, we should work more on the peace agreement with Armenia. Of course, the most important issue here is the implementation of the Zangazur corridor, which will connect Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan, as stated in the tripartite declaration. Because it is Azerbaijan's right to have a link to Nakhchivan. In this way, transportation between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan can be created. At the same time, Turkic-speaking countries playing out from Istanbul to the Great Wall of China should be able to use this corridor. However, the Zangazur corridor has a special weight in the implementation of mega projects,” Humbatov noted.

He said that it is true that the Western countries putting pressure on Azerbaijan due to the above-mentioned corridor. But it seems that the pressure is connected to the issue of who will control this strategic point. Because if the trilateral Declaration is to be implemented here, Russia will be in control.

“Otherwise, if the Western countries will be able to push Russia out of the region, the control will absolutely pass into their hands. From this point of view, I think that in fact, it does not matter for Azerbaijan whether the control will be in the hands of Russia or the West. What is important for Azerbaijan is that while achieving the peace treaty with Armenia, it should help to have a land border between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan,” he opined.

He also added that Iran does not want this corridor to be opened. In addition, Russia's concurrence in the Zangazur issue is not motivated by love for Azerbaijan - it is simply related to Russia's particular interests. Azerbaijan can work here with Russia simply because its interests are overlaid in a certain sense. However, as the expert pointed out, Russia does not fully act in accordance with the wishes of Azerbaijan. It is simply trying to keep the situation under control by accepting the conditions set by Azerbaijan because it is currently experiencing very painful problems in Ukraine.