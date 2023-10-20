Why West Hurdles On The Way To Zangazur Through Peace?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
After the end of the long-lasting conflict over Garabagh, the
opening of new communications can act as an impetus to strengthen
the economy. It will enable increased trade between the countries
within and without the region which, in terms, will cure the wounds
caused by the conflict. Being aware of the realities on the ground,
Azerbaijan has always taken the first steps in the direction of the
opening of communications. As for the Armenian side, it is very
hard to predict their aim because they frequently change their
mind. The Armenian PM signed the trilateral Statement in which the
last paragraph indicates the abovementioned issue, i.e. the road
that crosses the Armenian territory and connects Azerbaijan with
Nakhchivan, the exclave that has as a matter of fact been in
blockade. Later the Pashinyan administration stepped back and
formed some unfounded excuses.
This is another proven fact that many Western countries and Iran
support Armenia in this matter. Some Western forces, fueled by
several separatist forces and sleazy pro-Armenian politicians
abroad, try to accuse Azerbaijan of a so-called occupation in order
to hinder the processes related to Zagazur. However, many in
Azerbaijan interpret the attitude of the West as leaving Russia
offside.
According to Samir Humbatov, the head of an Azerbaijan-based
think tank, who spoke to AZERNEWS, there are some forces in the
world that are trying to tarnish the situation in regions. However,
the expert said that Azerbaijan is not trapped in such
provocations. Because Azerbaijan is a state that has already
extinguished the sparks of the conflict and most importantly,
achieved this at the expense of its invincible army and broad
diplomacy.
S also did not rule out the fact that there are a
number of people, especially in the West, who are keen to prolong
the conflict. The expert stressed that not only the Western
countries but also Russia itself is interested in prolonging the
conflict. It is true that today Russia is quietly speaking about
it. However, no matter how quietly they speak, the continuation of
the conflict sometimes benefits them.
“From that point of view, I think that currently, we should work
more on the peace agreement with Armenia. Of course, the most
important issue here is the implementation of the Zangazur
corridor, which will connect Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan, as stated
in the tripartite declaration. Because it is Azerbaijan's right to
have a link to Nakhchivan. In this way, transportation between
Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan can be created. At the same time,
Turkic-speaking countries playing out from Istanbul to the Great
Wall of China should be able to use this corridor. However, the
Zangazur corridor has a special weight in the implementation of
mega projects,” Humbatov noted.
He said that it is true that the Western countries putting
pressure on Azerbaijan due to the above-mentioned corridor. But it
seems that the pressure is connected to the issue of who will
control this strategic point. Because if the trilateral Declaration
is to be implemented here, Russia will be in control.
“Otherwise, if the Western countries will be able to push Russia
out of the region, the control will absolutely pass into their
hands. From this point of view, I think that in fact, it does not
matter for Azerbaijan whether the control will be in the hands of
Russia or the West. What is important for Azerbaijan is that while
achieving the peace treaty with Armenia, it should help to have a
land border between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan,” he opined.
He also added that Iran does not want this corridor to be
opened. In addition, Russia's concurrence in the Zangazur issue is
not motivated by love for Azerbaijan - it is simply related to
Russia's particular interests. Azerbaijan can work here with Russia
simply because its interests are overlaid in a certain sense.
However, as the expert pointed out, Russia does not fully act in
accordance with the wishes of Azerbaijan. It is simply trying to
keep the situation under control by accepting the conditions set by
Azerbaijan because it is currently experiencing very painful
problems in Ukraine.
