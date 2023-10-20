Huateng Pharma Launches Exciting New Product Line - Fexuprazan and Vonoprazan Intermediates

(MENAFN- Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd) Huateng Pharma, a leading innovator in pharmaceutical intermediates, is proud to announce the introduction of its latest product line - Gastrointestinal API Intermediates, featuring the groundbreaking compounds Fexuprazan and Vonoprazan Intermediates. These cutting-edge substances have been meticulously developed to meet the growing demands of the pharmaceutical industry.

Fexuprazan Intermediates

Methyl 5-(2,4-Difluorophenyl)-4-methoxypyrrole-3-carboxylate (CAS NO. 1902955-29-6)

Vonoprazan Intermediates

5-(2-Fluorophenyl)-1H-pyrrole-3-carbaldehyde (CAS NO.: 881674-56-2)

Pyridine-3-sulfonyl chloride (CAS NO.: 16133-25-8)

Sonia, the Marketing Director at Huateng Pharma, emphasized the significance of these new product offerings, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our Gastrointestinal API Intermediates - Fexuprazan and Vonoprazan Intermediates. These products are available in both GMP and Non-GMP grade, ensuring the highest purity and quality. With these innovative intermediates, we aim to provide our clients with the essential tools to drive advancements in Gastrointestinal drug research and development."

Key Highlights of Fexuprazan and Vonoprazan Intermediates:

High Purity: Huateng Pharma's intermediates are manufactured with meticulous precision, ensuring a level of purity that exceeds industry standards.

GMP and Non-GMP Grades: The availability of both GMP and Non-GMP grade intermediates allows for flexibility in research and production, catering to the diverse needs of pharmaceutical companies.

To learn more about Fexuprazan and Vonoprazan Intermediates and how they can benefit your pharmaceutical research and development projects, please visit our website at us.huatengscior contact our dedicated sales team at ....

Huateng Pharma remains committed to driving innovation in the pharmaceutical industry and is excited to continue developing and providing high-quality intermediates that support advancements in healthcare worldwide. We look forward to working alongside pharmaceutical companies and researchers to bring new Gastrointestinal solutions to the market.

