200 Beagles Descend On Mesquite, TX

The National Beagle Club of America will present its 2023 National Specialty Dog Show taking place at Hampton Inn & Suites Mesquite Convention Center from Monday, October 23rd thru Thursday October 26th featuring 200 Beagles entered from across the country and internationally.

The National Beagle Club of America is proud to bring its Annual National Specialty to the Mesquite Convention Center for its 52nd year in a row. The Beagle National Specialty dog show will showcase top beagles from around the world of all ages. The event offers 4-6 Puppy Competition, Puppy Sweepstakes, Veteran Sweepstakes, Pee Wee Exhibition for children ages 5-8 years old, Junior Showmanship competition for children ages 9-18 years of age with an scholarship valued at eighteen hundred dollars ($1,800.00), a Best Owner Handled competition with a three thousand dollar ($3,000.00) award, 13” & 15” Beagle Variety competition, and an Inter-variety competition to determine the Top Beagle in the Country.

Admission is free to the public. Event schedule, judging program are available online at and more information about the National Beagle Club of America can be found at .

Reasons to Attend a National Specialty Dog Show : To gaze upon beautiful puppies, seasoned show dogs, and bright eyed veterans (veterans always bring a tear or two). – Willim H. Miller, Baltimore, MD

The National Beagle Club of America, Inc. is the AKC parent club for the beagle breed, as well as the American registry and recognizing body for formal beagle, basset and harrier packs.

Through its Regular Membership, the NBC administers basset and beagle formal pack registrations, field trials and stud entries, a directly affiliated small pack option (SPO) club, crossover events such as the NBC Triple Challenge and the Southern Pack Classic, and the NBC headquarters and running grounds at historic Institute Farm in Aldie, Virginia.

Through its Supporting Membership, the NBC administers AKC-sanctioned regional and national conformation and performance specialties, the beagle breed standard, and various breed education programs.