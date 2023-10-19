2023 SOMM Olympics Spotlights Rising Wine Talent And Supports Educational Scholarships For Students In Need

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - On Saturday, November 11th from 3:30-8pm, San Francisco Wine School invites the public to join their 12th Anniversary Celebration and Scholarship Auction featuring their signature Somm Olympics event benefiting the Glancy Wine Education Foundation , which provides scholarships to wine & hospitality professionals from diverse communities demonstrating financial need.







Image Caption: 2022 Somm Olympics left to right: Olympian Paul Carayas of Chez TJ, San Francisco Wine School Co-Owners Kristin Campbell & David Glancy, and Olympian Lindsey Young.

Blind Tasting Competition | Wine Knowledge Challenge | Decanting Race | Sparkling Wine Relay | Food Pairing Competition | Global Wine Tasting Bazaar | Silent Online Auction

This year's Anniversary Celebration will have options for both in-person and online participation and includes the wildly popular Somm Olympics, a Global Wine Tasting Bazaar with a plentitude of international and upscale fare, plus a silent auction full of unique wine items and experiences. Co-owners of San Francisco Wine School, Master Sommelier David Glancy and Chief Operating Officer Kristin Campbell will host this important and inspiring event.

The Somm Olympics includes five signature events each year: a jeopardy style wine knowledge challenge, a blind tasting competition, a Riedel serpentine decanter race, a sparkling wine relay, and a mouthwatering food pairing competition. Online guests will sip right alongside the contestants for the first three events with their own Wine Tasting Party Kit – available for delivery in 43 states. In-person guests will go on to enjoy the remaining competitions tasting and sipping through the Global Wine Bazaar. No tickets are required to bid in the silent online auction.

This year San Francisco Wine School welcomes two long-time San Francisco sommeliers to the competitor's stage, Cara Patricia, Co-Founder of DecantSF and Tonya Pitts, Wine Director of San Francisco's One Market Restaurant and Wine Enthusiast's 2022 Wine Star Awards winner of Wine Director of the Year!

All proceeds from this exciting event will benefit the Glancy Wine Education Foundation . To date, San Francisco Wine School Anniversary events have contributed to over 200 scholarships totaling over $350,000 in tuition support to their students in need. 97% of applicants earn less than the“living wage” benchmarks.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO WINE SCHOOL:

San Francisco Wine School strives to open the world of wine to serious students and enthusiasts everywhere, helping people of all levels break into the wine industry, advance their career, or simply pursue their passions. Founded by Master Sommelier and Certified Wine Educator David Glancy, San Francisco Wine School is the largest wine school in the U.S., offering the most thoughtful approach to wine study. Their inspired educational programs and workshops are taught in their state-of-the-art Wine Education and Events Center and their cutting-edge virtual classroom by industry-leading instructors from all major educational disciplines.

San Francisco Wine School's curriculum features the best content in the business: expert course materials, carefully conceived wine flights, and in-depth blind tasting exercises designed to engage students, illuminate course content and enhance learning. Their beautiful sunlight-filled Wine Education and Event Center is conveniently located just 5 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. Located inside South San Francisco's historic Town Social Hall, the contemporary design boasts 4,000 square feet of flexible space with 16-foot coved ceilings, 12-foot arched windows throughout, and 180-degree views of the San Bruno Mountains, City Hall and the San Francisco Bay. It's the perfect place to enjoy classes, industry seminars, tastings and a wide variety of private experiences. Online students can join live classes with custom tasting kits available for delivery in 43 states.

ABOUT GLANCY WINE EDUCATION FOUNDATION:

The Glancy Wine Education Foundation was established in 2020 to continue the wine education scholarship and fundraising work initiated by the San Francisco Wine School in 2016 through the Glancy Wine Education Fund at Scholarship America. This eight-member volunteer board is dedicated to providing scholarships to students wanting to start or advance a career in the wine or hospitality industry using education and certifications in their field. Awards are based upon financial hardship, economic need, and career and educational goals. The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

