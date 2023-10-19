Royal Decree Appoints Chairperson, Board Members Of Integrity Commission

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing the chairperson and board members of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission for a four-year term, as of the date of assuming their duties: Muhannad Hijazi, as chairperson; Sami Salaitah, as member; Saad Shihab, as member; Hazem Majali, as member; Nasser Al Qadi, as member.

