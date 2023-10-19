Death Of 85-Year-Old Lifts Traffic Toll To 289

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)





Darío González, 85 years old, died after being run over by the driver of a sedan car,

on the Panamerican highway, Penonomé, Coclé, near the Campos workshop on

Wednesday, October 18.

The victim, who lived in El Barrigón de El Copé, died at the Aquilino Tejeira hospital, as a result of being hit by the vehicle.

At the national level, there have been 289 fatalities due to traffic events so far this year