Fire Destroys 12 Homes And Affects Over 101 People

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) At least 101 people and 12 houses were affected by a fire that occurred early this Thursday, October 19, in the community of Naranjo Chico, in the Guna Yala region, reported the Ministry of Government (Mingo).
Apparently the fire broke out in a gasoline tank, which also affected Congress and the Casa de la Chicha.
In addition, 15 students lost all their belongings, according to
reports.
The Government through the Governorate of Guna Yala arranged its inter-institutional team
help to the affected people, who are currently being cared for by the team of the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) and the Corps of Firefighters of the Republic of Panama (BCBRP).
