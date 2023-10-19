420 With CNW - Marijuana Classes Register Explosive Demand Growth In Wake Of Minnesota Legalization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Several months after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

signed

a recreational cannabis legalization measure into law and nearly two months after the legislation

took effect , the state has seen a significant increase in demand for marijuana classes. Minnesota is a relatively late entrant into the recreational cannabis game, but Minnesotans proved that they overwhelmingly supported legalization via a ballot vote, and

they are now eager to learn

as much as they can about the often-controversial plant.

According to Minnesota Cannabis College president Tanner Berris, demand for marijuana classes across the state is huge as many residents are...

