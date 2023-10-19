Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Continues To Expand Client Base

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced five client expansions across its portfolio of technologies. The growth in adoption underscores Knightscope's and its clients' unwavering commitment to make the places people live, work, study and visit safer, more secure and ultimately more productive.
The announcement reads,“Leveraging relationships with an existing user base is one of the best ways to increase sales. Clients rely on Knightscope experts to proactively perform assessments and make recommendations that empower them to stay ahead of emerging threats, reduce operational costs, and add measurable improvements to their public safety profile. The repeat business is the most credible form of validation that Knightscope's technologies are affordably solving real problems and creating long-term value.”
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company's website at
