Cambodia's Famed Angkor Attracts Nearly 540,000 Int'l Tourists In First 9 Months

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Cambodia's famed Angkor Archeological Park had recorded 539,561 foreign tourists during the first nine months of 2023, a year-on-year increase of 302 percent.

The ancient site earned 24.95 million U.S. dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the period, a year-on-year rise of 365 percent, according to the news release from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesman Top Sopheak expressed his strong belief that the number of international tourists to Angkor will increase significantly when the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport commences operations later this year.

Located in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian nation.

