Wathnan Racing's Equinoxe Romps To Al Hamla Cup Win

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Equinoxe clinched the Al Hamla Cup on Thursday, completing a double on the second day of the new season for owner Wathnan Racing and trainer Alban de Mieulle.

At the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Al Rayyan Racecourse, with Alberto Sanna in the saddle, the six-year-old horse made a late sweep to win the 1500m Conditions for three-year-old+ Local Thoroughbreds in style by over three lengths.

Mieulle has trained Equinoxe to 14 wins in 20 career starts till last season. The Wathnan Racing's horse won the HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad al-Thani Trophy – local thoroughbreds (far bend), Halul Island Cup (National Day Cup) – Local Thoroughbreds (Far Bend) and Lekhraib Cup's Local Thoroughbred Conditions in the last season.

Earlier in the second race of the day, De Mieulle-trained Razy won the Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate for three-to-six-year-old in the silks of Wathnan Racing. Trainer Ahmed al-Jehani also completed a double on the second day of the racing season as he guided Mohamed Khalifa TR al-Sowaidi's Posuelo Py in the day's penultimate race, for the three-year-old+ Purebred Arabian Conditions, as jockey Tomas Lukasek guided the six-year-old bay horse to the victory in the 1400m race.

Ahmed al-Jehani was in the winners' enclosure as Al Shaman won the1500m race for the Thoroughbred Handicap (75-95) for three-year-old+ in the colours of Hamad Ahmed Hassan al-Malki al-Jehani.

Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah, Vice-Chairman of QREC and Chairman of the Asian Equestrian Federation, presented the trophies to the winners.

Winners Al Hamla Cup1 - Al Hamla Cup - Local Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2) (Far Bend)

Equinoxe, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Alberto Sanna

2 - Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2) (Far Bend)

Posuelo Py, Hamad al-Jehani, Tomas Lukasek

3 - Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3) (Far Bend)

Al Shaman, Ahmed al-Jehani, Arnaud De Lepine

4 - Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4) (Far Bend)

Prodigious Blue, Rashid al-Jehani, Carlos Henrique

5 - Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 (Class 5) (Far Bend)Khaheel Alain, Khalifa Hamed Nasser al-Sawai, Muanis al-Siyabi

6 - Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75 (Class 5) (Far Bend)

Balefire, Khalifa Hamed Nasser al-Sawai, Muanis al-Siyabi

7 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6)

(Far Bend)

Razy, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

8 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6)

(Far Bend)

Fayq Al Shahania, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

