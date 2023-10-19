World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance, And Many More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Each year, on October 20th, World Osteoporosis Day is marked to promote awareness regarding the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis is a bone disorder characterized by abrupt structural alterations in the bones, resulting in a reduction in bone mass and bone mineral density. Consequently, this condition renders the bones vulnerable to injuries and fractures Osteoporosis Day DateWorld Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20. The day holds great importance as osteoporosis stands as a substantial global public health issue Read: Indian orthopaedic device market expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030On this day, diverse organizations and individuals join efforts to raise awareness about osteoporosis, advocating for its early detection and effective management Osteoporosis Day HistoryWorld Osteoporosis Day has its origins linked to the formation of the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF). In 1998, IOF was established with the mission of addressing the worldwide issue of underdiagnosed and undertreated osteoporosis inaugural World Osteoporosis Day took place in 1996, and since then, the International Osteoporosis Foundation has played a pivotal role in advocating for the diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and research of osteoporosis Osteoporosis Day Theme\"Step Up for Bone Health-Build Better Bones,\" is the theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2023.



