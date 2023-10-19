Durga Puja 2023: 5 Non-Vegetarian Dishes To Enjoy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Durga Puja is traditionally a time for many people, especially in West Bengal, to observe vegetarian diets. However, it's important to note that the dietary preferences of individuals and communities may vary. Some people may choose to include non-vegetarian dishes during the festival. If you are looking for non-vegetarian dishes to enjoy during Durga Puja, here are a few options.



5 non-vegetarian dishes to enjoy

A flavorful and spicy mutton curry made with tender pieces of goat or lamb is a popular non-vegetarian dish that some people may include in their Durga Puja feasts.

Prawn or shrimp curry is another delectable seafood option for those who enjoy non-vegetarian dishes.

Non-vegetarian biryani, whether chicken, mutton, or prawn, is a festive favorite and can be a delightful addition to the Durga Puja menu.



A simple and quick egg curry can be a satisfying non-vegetarian addition to the Durga Puja feast.

Fish curry, often prepared with mustard oil and a variety of spices, is a staple in Bengali cuisine. Varieties of fish like Rohu, Katla, and Hilsa are commonly used.