Navratri Day 6 Colour: Style Your Green Outfits Like Celebrities!

Embrace the refreshing Day 6 green of Navratri! Get ready to channel your inner celebrity with these stylish tips.
Choose shades of green that complement your skin tone, from soft pastels to deep emeralds, for a celebrity-worthy allure.
Incorporate earthy elements in your outfit, like wooden accessories and leafy motifs, to infuse a touch of natural charm.
Celebrities often sport bohemian green attire for a relaxed yet fashionable look. Opt for flowy silhouettes and layered accessories.
Combine your green outfit with neutrals like white, beige, or black to achieve a timeless and sophisticated style, just like the stars.
Experiment with styles endorsed by celebrities, such as asymmetrical hemlines, jumpsuits, and tailored blazers, for a red-carpet-ready appearance.
