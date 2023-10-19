Kerala News LIVE: Holiday For Schools Running Relief Camps In Thiruvananthapuram Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.23 AM: Veteran Communist leader and former CM of Kerala V S Achuthanandan turns 100

Former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Communist leader V S Achuthanandan is celebrating his 100th birthday today. He is the only surviving leader of the 32 who left the CPI Central Committee and formed the CPM. His son Arun Kumar informed the other day that despite his health problems, VS knows all the current events by watching TV and reading newspapers.

8.16 AM:

Holiday for schools running relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram today

The Thiruvananthapuram District Collector announced a holiday for today (Oct 20)

for schools running relief camps in the district.A yellow alert has also been announced in the district today.