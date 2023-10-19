Intrauterine Devices Market Expected To Reach $4.4 Billion By 2031 | Current Trends And Industry Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Intrauterine Devices Market Size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

An Intrauterine device is a small, plastic T-shaped device that is placed inside the uterus (the small, hollow, pear-shaped organ in a woman's pelvis in which a fetus develops) to prevent pregnancy. Intrauterine devices prevent sperm from fertilizing an egg and prevent fertilized eggs from implanting in the uterus. The global Intrauterine Devices Market Size was valued at $2,992.73 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4,374.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

List of Key Players :

DKT International, Viatris Inc, Prosan International BV, Bayer AG, Pregna International Limited, CooperSurgical Inc, Abviee Inc, Mona Lisa N.V.,, Eurogine, S.L., Mona Lisa NV

Among the type, the hormonal: progestogen-releasing IUD segment has dominated the market in 2021, as these devices are easily available and have a high success rate of up to 99% to prevent pregnancy. However, nonhormonal: copper-containing IUD registers the highest growth rate, due to the ease of usage and fewer side effects caused by it.

By age group, the 25–34 years segment has higher Intrauterine Devices Market Share in 2021, owing to the increase in the prevalence of unwanted pregnancies and the rise in family planning across the world drives the growth of the market

By end-user. hospitals accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, owing to a rise in the number of patients visiting for family planning drives the growth of the market in the upcoming year.

Asia Pacific was the major revenue generator, owing to an increase in awareness of the benefits of using hormonal intrauterine devices, the high prevalence of unwanted pregnancy, and favorable regulatory scenarios. However, North America is the second-largest revenue generator in Intrauterine Devices Industry, due to the presence. healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness pertaining to the usage of IUDs.

