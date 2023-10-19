Indirect Calorimeter Market Expected To Reach $1 Billion By 2031 | CAGR Of 4.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indirect calorimeter market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Indirect calorimeter market size was valued at $641.69 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. Indirect calorimeter is designed for studying the metabolic system of a patient. It involves the measurement of the respiratory gases, such as carbon dioxide and oxygen, for determining various outcome parameters. As information regarding these parameters, such as metabolic rate, nutritional requirements, and aerobic fitness, can help dieticians and nutritionists to cater to the specific needs of a patient, these devices are increasingly being deployed by healthcare establishments.

List of Key Players :

TSE systems, Parvo Medics, Columbus Instruments, Lumen, Breezing, MGC Diagnostics, Korr Medical Technologies, Cosmed, General Electric, Vyaire Medical Inc., Maastricht Instruments BV, Summit Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

By type, the market is segmented into standalone and portable. The standalone segment generated maximum revenue in 2021. Moreover, the portable indirect calorimeter segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to its easy operability and cost-effectiveness. However, developments in technology in portable indirect calorimeters are estimated to boost the segment during the indirect calorimeter market forecast period.

Depending on the application, the market is divided into medical and sports and fitness. The medical segment dominated the indirect calorimeter market size in 2021, with highest CAGR.

Depending on end-user, the indirect calorimeter industry is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers and others. The hospital segment dominated the market in 2021 with highest CAGR owing to surge in the demand for population health monitoring solutions as they improve clinical outcomes by assisting in disease management and lowering of healthcare cost.

North America accounted for a majority of the global indirect calorimeter market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing indirect calorimeter market trends such as, rising incidence of obesity, other metabolic procedure related diseases and technological advancement. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, due to rise in disposable income along with growing health-conscious population is fueling the demand for indirect calorimeter industry in this region.

