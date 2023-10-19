Russian Church Part Of Kremlin's Intelligence Apparatus - Ukrainian Intelligence Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Orthodox Church is part of the Russian intelligence network.

That's according to a spokesman for the Ukrainian defense intelligence, Andriy Yusov, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian Orthodox Church has nothing to do with faith and religion. This is part of Russian intelligence,” the official stressed.

Draft law on banning religious organizations associated with Russian Orthodoxpassed at 1st reading

"It is not news that previously, individuals from this organization publicly and officially participated in hostilities, blessed and consecrated missiles, weapons, took part in the training for Russian military. and motivated ordinary residents of the Russian Federation to engage in the genocide against Ukrainians," he added.

Speaking about private military companies, which the Ukrainian Security Service says operate under the ROC wing, Yusov said: "There are no private military companies in Russia as such – they are all an extension of Russian intelligence agencies, fed from the budget and revolving around government bodies.

Over 80% of Ukrainian citizens want to ban Russian– MP Kniazhytskyi

According to Yusov, the emergence of PMCs under the Russian Orthodox Church proves that all masks are off as regards ROC's affiliation with Russian intelligence.

On October 19, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that the Russian Orthodox Church is running private military companies to recruit and train mercenaries for the war in Ukraine.

One of these PMCs, Andrew's Cross, is headquartered at the Kronshtadt Sea Cathedral in St. Petersburg. The organization is funded by Russian financial and industrial groups.