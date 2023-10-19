4.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Southern Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A 4.7-magnitude
earthquake has shaken southern Iran, the European Mediterranean
Seismological Center said, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 46 km southeast of the
city of Shiraz. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10
km.
There have been no reports about victims or possible
damages.
