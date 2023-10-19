4.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Southern Iran


10/19/2023 10:07:01 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 46 km southeast of the city of Shiraz. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107274184

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search