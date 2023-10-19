Plant Based Diet Market Is Estimated To Surpass $227.2 Billion By 2032 And Rise At A CAGR Of 17.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plant based Diet Market

The foodservice sector has also seen growth in the plant based diet market trends. To meet the rising plant based diet market demand.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Plant Based Diet Market by Product Type (Plant based Dairy Products, Plant based Meat Products, and Others), Source (Legumes, Seeds & Nuts, Whole Grains, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.". According to the report, the global plant-based diet market was valued at $44.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Various plant protein sources, including legumes (beans, lentils, and chickpeas), tofu, tempeh, seitan, quinoa, and other whole grains, are used in plant-based diets. These protein sources satisfy the body's protein needs and offer necessary amino acids. Healthy fats, including those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and plant oils like olive oil, are often prioritized in plant-based diets. These lipids contain a lot of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are good for the heart.

Leading Key Players:

Atlantic Natural Foods LLC

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Califia Farms, LLC

Conagra Brands, Inc

Danone S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

Glanbia PLC

Harmless Harvest

Impossible Foods Inc.

Lightlife Foods Inc (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Nestle S.A., Noumi Ltd.

SunOpta Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global plant based diet market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Regional Analysis:

By region, Europe held the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the global market revenue in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Consumers in Europe are embracing the idea of flexitarianism by eating less meat and increasing their intake of plant-based cuisine. However, North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2032. Consumer demand for plant-based food options has significantly increased in North America. Health issues, environmental awareness, animal welfare concerns, and the desire for a diverse culinary experience are some of the elements that are driving this trend.

The seeds and nuts segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The popularity of seeds and nuts from various culinary traditions is rising. This movement reflects globalization and the culinary exploration of plant-based diets. For instance, traditional recipes from diverse cultures incorporate seeds like pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds, which provide plant-based meals with distinct flavors and textures. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel.

The shift toward plant-based diets is significantly fueled by environmental sustainability. Customers are looking for sustainable food options as they become more conscious of the effects animal husbandry has on the environment. Since plant-based diets typically have a lower carbon footprint, use fewer resources, and support biodiversity preservation, they are viewed as a more sustainable option. Companies are putting more emphasis on their dedication to sustainability in their product positioning and marketing. This is driving the plant based diet market growth and creating plant based diet market opportunities. .

By source, the legumes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two fifths of the global plant based diet market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Legumes are an important part of plant-based eating habits because they are valued sources of plant-based protein, dietary fiber, and critical elements. The whole grains segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Whole grains are becoming more widely acknowledged as key components of a nutrient-dense and balanced diet as plant-based diets gain popularity.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of product type, the plant based dairy products segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $20,513.2 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $102,127.6 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 17.5%.

On the basis of source, the legumes segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $17,746.9 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $87,643.6 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 17.4%.

On the basis of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $16,105.7 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $84,492.4 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 18.2%.

On the basis of region, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $15,399.2 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $76,078.0 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 17.4%.

