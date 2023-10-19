Flash News: OKX Wallet Is One Of The First Multi-Chain Wallets To Support Scroll Mainnet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 19, 2023.



OKX Wallet is One of the First Multi-Chain Wallets to Support Scroll Mainnet

OKX Wallet now supports the Scroll mainnet. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can view and transfer crypto assets seamlessly via the Scroll network on both the OKX app and web extension.



In addition, users can access a number of DApps built on the Scroll network, such as Scroll Native Bridge and Scroll Name Service, via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal . The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section of OKX Wallet on web and mobile, aggregates over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.



Scroll is designed by and for Ethereum developers. A swift, reliable and scalable Layer-2 blockchain, Scroll extends Ethereum's capabilities, enabling apps to scale without any surprises. Thanks to bytecode-level compatibility, existing Ethereum apps can migrate onto Scroll as-is, and at a significantly reduced cost.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

