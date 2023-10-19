Warranty Management System Market Size Grows Significantly Amid Rising Focus On Post-Sales Customer Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Warranty Management System Market Report

Warranty Management System market is propelled by growing focus on enhancing customer experience, and warranty process efficiency in various industries.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The warranty management system market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $16.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Warranty management system refers to the software solutions and services that manage warranties for various products and services. These systems are designed to help companies manage the entire warranty process, including creating and tracking warranty claims, managing repairs and replacements, and handling customer inquiries and complaints related to warranties.

The market for warranty management systems has been growing rapidly in recent years, as more companies recognize the importance of providing reliable warranties and efficient warranty management processes to their customers. In addition, warranty management systems include a variety of software vendors and service providers that offer a range of solutions, from standalone warranty management software to integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Furthermore, major market players have undertaken various strategies to sustain the intense competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in January 2023, Tavant, Silicon Valley's leading digital products and solutions company, successfully implemented an end-to-end guaranteed management solution for GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. This joint initiative will enhance GAF's guarantee registration through issuance processes to drive significant improvements in GAF's external and internal guarantee management experiences. Therefore, such strategies significantly contribute toward the growth of the warranty management system market forecast.

Depending on component, the software segment registered the highest growth in 2022, as warranty management software has the ability to integrate with other systems, such as customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, which helps to ensure if the warranty information is shared across the organization, improving collaboration and reducing the risk of errors. In addition, the integration of warranty management systems with other enterprise software solutions, such as CRM and ERP, to provide a seamless customer experience, and the use of blockchain technology to improve data security and transparency leads to the growth of this segment.

However, the service segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the adoption of cloud-based solutions as these cloud-based warranty management systems offer several advantages, including flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, they provide real-time data analytics and insights that enable companies to optimize their warranty management processes and improve their products.

Region wise, North America attained the highest growth in 2022 owing to increase in demand for automation in the warranty management process, need for efficient & effective warranty claim processing, and surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions. Moreover, increase in focus on customer satisfaction and retention has led to the adoption of warranty management systems as a tool for enhancing the customer experience in North America, which, in turn, leads to the growth of the warranty management system industry.

The key players profiled in the warranty management system market analysis are IBM Corporation, IFS, Mize, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., PTC, Salesforce, SAP, Tavant, and Wipro Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the warranty management system industry.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

