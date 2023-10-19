Power Engineers Fully Restore Gas Supply In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power engineers have completed restoration work and resumed gas supply to all consumers in the Kharkiv region who were left without gas after Russian strikes on the gas distribution system (GDS).

The Ministry of Energy reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"Restoration work has been completed in the Kharkiv region, where gas supply was cut off as a result of shelling of gas distribution stations. Gas supply has been restored to all households," the statement said.

Over the past day, power supply was also restored to 1,500 consumers, mainly in the Chernihiv region.

A missile strike in the Mykolaiv region damaged a power line and cut off power to more than 800 consumers. In the Kharkiv region, two 110 kV lines were damaged by shelling, but consumers were not cut off.

Warsaw to supply 18 subway cars to Ukraine's

In the Donetsk region, 19 settlements were cut off from power supply due to hostilities. Some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions are also without power supply.

In Kherson, 1,500 consumers remain without power due to flooding.

As a result of technological disruptions, consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions are without power supply.

Naftogaz CEO visitsto discuss preparations for winter, Russian attacks

As reported, on October 17, power companies restored electricity supply to 16,700 consumers who were cut off due to the hostilities.