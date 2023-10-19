Lathe Machines Market: CAGR Of 3.1% And Reach $17.8 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The lathe machines market size is estimated to reach $17.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2031.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Lathe Machines Market ," The lathe machines market size was valued at $12.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $17.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global lathe machines market trends and dynamics.

By type, the horizontal segment has dominated the lathe machines market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and vertical segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By operation, the CNC segment has registered the highest revenue in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest lathe machines market share.

The key players within the global lathe machines market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the lathe machines industry .

The lathe machines market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

In-depth global lathe machines market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

The automotive industry is witnessing significant growth in emerging economies. The Indian automotive industry has grown by about 10% from about $100 billion in 2021 to about $110 billion in 2022. This fosters the growth of the lathe machines market as lathes are extensively used to manufacture various automotive components such as nuts, bolts, piston, baseball bat, crankshafts, gearbox cases and cylindrical heads.

Lathe machines have been a cornerstone of the manufacturing industry for centuries, providing precision and versatility in shaping metal, wood, and other materials. As industries continue to seek efficiency and accuracy in their production processes, the lathe machines market has evolved to cater to various applications and technological advancements. In this blog post, we will delve into the lathe machines market, providing a comprehensive analysis of its segmentation, key players, and growth prospects.

Segmentation of the Lathe Machines Market: To gain a better understanding of the lathe machines market, let's segment it based on key factors:

Type of Lathe Machines: a) Engine Lathes: Traditional engine lathes are widely used for general-purpose turning applications, such as cylindrical and conical shapes, making them suitable for a broad range of industries. b) CNC Lathes: Computer Numerical Control (CNC) lathes are equipped with computerized controls and programming, enabling precise and automated turning operations. They find extensive use in high-precision manufacturing processes. c) Vertical Lathes: Vertical lathes, also known as vertical turning centers, are designed for large, heavy workpieces and are ideal for industries like aerospace and automotive. d) Special Purpose Lathes: Special purpose lathes are designed for specific applications, such as automatic lathes for high-volume production or watchmaker's lathes for intricate work.

End-user Industries: a) Aerospace and Defense: The aerospace industry relies on lathe machines for manufacturing precision components, such as turbine blades and engine parts. b) Automotive: Lathe machines are crucial in the automotive sector for producing shafts, gears, and other components with high accuracy and consistency. c) Metalworking: General metalworking industries use lathes for various applications, including turning, threading, and drilling. d) Woodworking: In the woodworking industry, lathes are utilized for shaping wooden components, such as furniture legs and decorative pieces.

Geography: The lathe machines market can be segmented based on geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Each region may have specific market dynamics, technological advancements, and industrial demands influencing the lathe machine market.

Regional Outlook

However, various businesses in the lathe machines market had to stop their business in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Germany, and the U.S., during the pandemic. This break directly impacted the sales of lathe machines manufacturers. In addition, the lack of workforce and raw materials constricted the supply of raw materials for manufacturing various lathe machines components; and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of the COVID-19 outbreak and the introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

Analyst Review

The lathe machines market continues to play a crucial role in the manufacturing industry, providing precision and versatility in various applications. By segmenting the market based on lathe machine types, end-user industries, and geographical regions, we gain valuable insights into its diverse applications and growth potential. Key players such as DMG MORI, Haas Automation, Yamazaki Mazak, Doosan Machine Tools, and Hwacheon Machine Tool drive innovation and competition, paving the way for a dynamic and efficient lathe machines market in the years to come.

