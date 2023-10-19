Dairy Enzyme Market Targets CAGR Of 6.4% By 2031 Market Expected To Accumulate A Revenue Of $1.1 Billion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dairy Enzyme Market

Increase in the availability of customized solutions to improve flavors of dairy products, remarkable perks of immobilized enzyme technology such as low cost

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dairy Enzyme Market by Type (Lipase, Carbohydrase, Proteases, Esterase, Catalase, Transglutaminase, Others), by Application (Milk, Cheese, Ice Cream and Desserts, Yogurt, Whey, Infant Formula), by Source (Microorganism, Animal, Plant): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. The global Dairy Enzyme Market Size was at $574.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Key Players:

Kerry Group Plc, Aumenzymes, Phythozymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc., STERN-WYWIOL GRUPPE GMBH CO. KG, Biocatalysts, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Infinita Biotech Private Limited, Novozymes A/S

Regional Analysis:

The global dairy enzymes market is segmented based on type, application, source, and region. Based on type, the dairy enzyme market is segmented into lipase, carbohydrase, protease, esterase, catalase, transglutaminase, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into milk, cheese, ice cream and desserts, yogurt, whey, infant formula. Based on source, the Dairy Enzyme Market Analysis across microorganisms, animals, and plants. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on application, the cheese segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The whey segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Based on source, the microorganisms segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The animal segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study

By type, the carbohydrase, segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the Dairy Enzyme Market Forecast period.

On the basis of application, the cheese segment accounted for a major share in the dairy enzyme market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the dairy enzyme forecast period.

Depending on source, the microorganism segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for highest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

